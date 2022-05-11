The Austin Volunteer Fire Company is conducting a survey to determine if all homes in the Austin Fire District have smoke detectors installed and fire escape plans are in place in case of a home fire.
All students in the Austin Area School are being polled along with residents in the fire district. Students are asked to return their surveys to the school office by May 13. Local residents are asked to return their surveys to the fire company via mail (PO Box 328, Austin) or email austinfiredept44@gmail.com.
If you would like to participate in this survey, contact Kathy Brooks at 814-331-3306 and a survey will be provided to you or visit the Facebook page of Austin Volunteer Fire Department. Your participation is greatly appreciated by AVFD officials.