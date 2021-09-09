They Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church has appointed Dan and Sally Brehm as co-pastors of the Austin Free Methodist Church and of God’s Country Ministries in Coudersport.
Dan and Sally were married on Jan. 19, 2008 in Gardeau by the Rev. Rock Pifer. They soon sensed a call to ministry and began working toward ordination. They initially served at the Cameron County Christian Center in Emporium as Sunday School teachers, Bible study and prayer group leaders and assimilation. Next they served as associates to Rev. Peter Tremblay at the Coudersport Free Methodist Church (now God’s Country Ministries). Dan led small groups, Sally directed Bible School and both had opportunities to preach.
In August 2014, they answered the call to full-time ministry at Oakdale Christian Academy, a Free Methodist boarding school in Jackson, Ky. Initially Dan served as cook and a boys dorm dean. Sally served as girls dorm dean, teacher and librarian. Dan excelled in the area of discipleship of the young people there at Oakdale and Sally grew as an effective Bible teacher.
They had numerous opportunities to preach in several local churches over the years and were mentored by the Rev. Dr. Roberta Mosier-Peterson and the Rev. Mark Driskill. While loving their ministry at Oakdale, they sensed that God was preparing them for a new adventure. After a conversation with Keystone Conference Superintendent T. Chris Hill, they were offered the opportunity to return to Potter County. They knew that this was God’s leading and said yes to the opportunity. Dan and Sally grew up in Pennsylvania and are happy to be back home.
A service of installation for Pastors Dan and Sally will held on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the 9 a.m. service on Costello Avenue, Austin, and the 11 a.m. service at 1237 E Second St., Coudersport, led by Keystone Conference Superintendent T. Christopher Hill. The public is welcome to attend.