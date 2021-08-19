The Austin Dam Show returns with a weekend-long tribute to classic rock Aug. 26-28 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park.
“The 2021 show is labeled ‘The Last Rock Show’ to give notice to how fortunate we are to be able to hopefully be back to normal after over a year of dealing with the pandemic. This year The Dam Show will be paying tribute to some of the best rock bands of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” said a press release from the show committee.
The weekend will feature Back in Black, a nationally acclaimed AC/DC tribute band. They’re slated to play Friday, Aug. 27, 9-10:30 p.m.
Headlining Thursday is the Clark McLane Band, a tribute to Neil Young, at 9:30 p.m. The main show Saturday is the Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, 9-10:30 p.m.
Other acts throughout the three days include tribute bands playing hits from Bob Marley, Steely Dan, Jimi Hendrix, Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Talking Heads, Motley Crue, the Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Violent Femmes, Foo Fighters, Grateful Dead, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and REM.
For the full lineup and schedule, visit www.thedamshows.com/the-rock-show-lineup. The schedule is subject to change.
According to FAQs on the website, all state regulations will be followed pertaining to COVID-19.
Tickets are $110 for a three-day pass of $80 for Friday and Saturday only. Weekend RV camping is $30; pop-up campers or tent camping is $10. Part of the proceeds from the event go to help fund projects at the Austin Dam Memorial Park.
As of Aug. 17, there were still two vendor spots available. A 10x20-foot space is $100. Register at www.thedamshows.com/store.
“We invite everyone to come join our growing community of Dam Show faithful who believe in peace, love and rock n’ roll,” said the show press release.
For more information or tickets, visit www.thedamshows.com, email AustinDamShow@gmail.com or call 814-647-1147.