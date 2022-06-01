The Austin Volunteer Fire Company recently conducted a fire safety/smoke detector survey at the Austin Area School District.

More than 53% of the students and faculty participated in the survey, which asked if their homes had a working smoke detector, whether the smoke detectors were on every habitable floor in the home and if the family has a fire escape plan.

Based on these surveys and needs, over a dozen smoke detectors have been provided and installed in several homes by Austin firefighters. Firefighters cannot express the importance of having working smoke detectors in a home.

According to Second Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Brooks, “Smoke detectors save lives. They play a vital role in reducing fire deaths, injuries, and property damage. By installing smoke detectors in homes, we are doing our part to make families in our community safe,” said Brooks.

He said smoke detectors fail most of the time because of missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

“Those smoke detectors in the drawer or laying on the counter or dresser with no batteries are of no use during a fire,” Brooks said.

Residents are encouraged to test their smoke detectors monthly and change the batteries every six months. The National Fire Protection Association recommends smoke detectors be replaced every 10 years.

Assisting Brooks is firefighter and Junior Program Advisor Matt Main, who said, “Our goal is to get a smoke detector in the hands of every student at the school and to focus on our community. Kids tug at the heart strings when we think of home fires but the elderly are also a big concern when it comes to fire safety.”

Main added “There is no such thing as having too many smoke detectors in your home.”

NFPA recommends one detector on every floor including the basement. Each bedroom should have one fire detector inside the room and one on the outside of each sleeping area.

Firefighters urge residents never to ignore the sound of a smoke alarm. Get out if you hear the beep and call 911. Smoke detectors are of the utmost importance when it comes to saving lives in home fires.

Kathy Brooks, AVFD’s board secretary/treasurer and chairperson of the Smoke Detector Program, said educational materials for fire escape plans were provided to those families who indicated they had no plan.

She said, “Having a plan of action in the event of a fire can help save lives. It can also help firefighters put out a fire more quickly since they won’t have to worry about rescuing anyone from a burning building when they arrive.”

Families are encouraged to work together to be better prepared for an emergency.

Brooks also noted without grant funding from the Firefighters Charitable Foundation and other donations, this project would not be possible.

AVFD continues to investigate additional funding resources for its ongoing fire safety/smoke detector program. For more information, call 814-331-3306.