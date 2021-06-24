The Austin Area High School celebrated its 122nd Commencement on June 4th for the Class of 2021. Father James Campbell, St. Eulalia Catholic Church, gave the invocation and benediction.
Abigail Everitt, valedictorian, addressed the class with her speech entitled “New Beginnings.” Class Salutatorian, Kylie Welsch, gave her speech “A Blank Canvas.” Guest Speaker was Potter County Commissioner and past AHS faculty member Barry Hayman.
Principal Dan Eskesen presented the following awards:
- Austin VFW Post 7810 — scholastic, Abigail Everitt and Kylie Welsh; Boy Athlete, Jackson Glover
- VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 7810 — English, Abigail Everitt; Girl Athlete, Kylie Welsh; Honor service in the armed forces, Kylie Welsh and Skylar Crawford
- Emporium Specialties Company — Jackson Glover
- Roger Hurt Memorial PTO Award — Abigail Everitt
- Austin Volunteer Fire Company — Artistic and Writing, Abigail Everitt
- Get Together Club — Abigail Everitt
- Angela Brewer Science Department — Kylie Welsh
- Larry Leightley Memorial Award — Ethan Gola
- Douglas Perry Memorial STEM Award — Jackson Glover
- Jason Glover Memorial Mechanically Gifted Award — Ethan Gola
- Perry’s Sport Shop Vocational — Jordan Glover and Ethan Gola
- PTO Award Service Award — Kendra Valenti
- Austin Area Education Association Award — Abigail Everitt and Kylie Welsh
- East Fork Sportsmen’s Club Environmental Conservation Education Awards — Jackson Glover and Kylie Welsh
- Austin Pride Committee Leadership Award — Jordan Glover and Ethan Gola
- Marie Brisbois Nuschke Essay Award — Kendra Valenti
- Knights of Columbus Scholarship — Abigail Everitt
- Attendance Award — Kylie Welsh
- Penn York Section-The American Society Outstanding Chemistry Achievement — Abigail Everitt
- Austin Costello Sportsmen Club Essay Scholarship — Kylie Welsh
- Brock Lamont Hooftallen Memorial Scholarship — Kendra Valenti. Honorable mention: Abigain Everitt and Kylie Welsh
- Charles McCloskey Scholarship — Timothy Butler, Abigail Everitt, Jackson Glover, Kendra Valenti, Kylie Welsh
- Father Weibel Memorial Scholarship — Kendra Valenti
- Gerald F. Duffee, Sr. Scholarship Award — Kylie Welsh
- Dow Family Memorial Scholarship — Jackson Glover and Kendra Valenti
- Taylor Lewis Memorial Award — Jackson Glover and Ethan Gola
- Austin Foundation Scholarship — Kylie Welsh
The following students received scholarships from their respective colleges:
- Abigail Everitt — Susquehanna University Trustee Scholarship, $37,000 per year, and Susquehanna University Grant, $6,500
- Jackson Glover — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Pitt Panther Scholarship, $7,000 per year
The following CTC are also recognized for their achievements at the CTC:
- Jordan Glover — Top Student in the Health Assistant Program nominee and recipient Pa. Department of Education U.S. Presidential Scholar
- Ethan Gola — Top Student in Building Construction Operations Program nominee
The Austin board of education Vice President Sarah Stafford presented the diplomas to the graduating class. Other presenters were Britta Hooftallen, Nancy Glover and Michelle Valenti.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees gave remarks. Farewell remarks were given by Class President Jackson Glover.
The Class of 2021 noted the exercise is in memory of Christian Michael Siebert. Class colors were black and gold. The class flower was carnation. “Celebration” by Kool and The Gang was the class song. Shaylynn Nichols and Kaden Blaniar served as flower girl and boy.