Property tax/ rent rebate

State Representative Martin Causer will host a 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinic on Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Austin borough office located at 21 Turner Street. Assistance in preparing your rebate is free of charge during the clinic or any time at one of his offices located in Bradford, Coudersport or Kane.

This program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with disabilities. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. Applications are due by June 30.

Wine tasting contest

The Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club will host a Wine Tasting Contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the clubhouse. Anyone wishing to enter their homemade wine can register the day of the event at the club.

Cost to register is $5 per bottle. Registration begins at noon with tasting to begin at 2 p.m. Tokens can be purchased for the wine tasting and will include sampling of all the wine interested in the contest. Cost is $2 per token. Winners will be announced once all votes are cast.

Valentine’s prime rib dinner

The Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club will host a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the clubhouse. dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and includes prime rib, baked potato, salad and dessert. Cost is $35 per couple. Payment is due at the time of reservation. Reservations must be made with Denise Glover or Susan Warriner by Feb. 1.