Carnival coming

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Austin VFW Post 7810 is now offering pre-sale tickets for the Austin Carnival. The carnival will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 20, 21 and 22, at the Austin School.

Available are: Coupon X (one bracelet good for one day) $12, Coupon 3 (one bracelet good for three days) $36, Coupon F (one day family pass with three bracelets) $36. Tickets are available in Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Shinglehouse, Port Allegany, Smethport and Otto Eldred schools, Mamma Made, Moore Nutrition and Vinny’s in Coudersport and Perry’s, Big Mikes, Keating Summit Hotel and Wharton Store in Austin.

One-day wristbands will be $15 at the ticket box. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. There will be face painting, a variety of games and rides for all ages. Funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones will also be sold.

Duck Race

Austin Scouts BSA Troop 524 will host its first ever duck race on Saturday, May 21 at 12:30 p.m. beginning at the Main Street Bridge and conclude behind the Austin School. Ducks are available for $5 each or five for $20. Pre-sale ducks can be purchased at Perry’s Country Store, Big Mike’s Dairy Dine and Austin VW Post 7810. First, second, third and last place prizes will be awarded.

VFW 75th anniversary

Commander Lyle Dynda cordially invites the public to Austin VFW Post 7810 75th Anniversary Celebration May 20-22. Events begin at 6 p.m. with the carnival. The Dave Phenicie Band will play at 8 p.m. at the post on Friday. Food trucks will be set up at the Austin School on Saturday and Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the gazebo on the town square followed by a parade at 12:30 p.m. The parade will run from the Emporium Specialties parking lot to the Austin School. The duck race is at 12:30 p.m. A 75th anniversary ceremony will be held at Austin VFW at 1 p.m. with Frackus scheduled for 8 p.m. at the post. A variety of raffles will be available.

Fire company survey

The Austin Volunteer Fire Company is conducting a survey to learn if local families have smoke detectors installed in their homes, if they have a detector on every habitable floor in their home and if they have a fire escape plan. Students are encouraged to return their surveys to the school office by Friday, May 13. Austin Fire District residents are also asked to complete a survey and return to austinfiredept44@gmail.com. Your participation in this survey are appreciated.