Youth fishing derbies

The Potter County Anglers Club has announced the special activities permit for the Freeman Run Kids Fishing Derby has been approved. The derby will be held behind the Austin Area School on Saturday, April 8 with registration from 12-1 p.m. and fishing from 1-3 p.m.

Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available free to the participants. Adults and non-participants will be able to purchase items from the Austin Baseball Association.

Children ages 15 and under are invited to participate. Parents are asked to use discretion on age when registering. Although no one will be turned away, PCAC would like to see any prizes and special recognition go to children who are capable of doing the full act of fishing on their own.

PCAC will stock 600 rainbows (goldens included). This stretch of stream will be kids only fishing for 30 days following the derby.

Hemlock Campground and Potter County Anglers have announced the annual youth fishing derby on Saturday, April 29 at the Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road south of Austin. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with fishing from 1-3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

Children ages 4-15 are invited to participate. Top prizes will be awarded for largest trout. All participants will received a hot dog, chips, pop and prize.

For more information, call 814-647-8403 or visit hemlockcampgrounds@outlook.com.

Baseball registration

Austin Baseball Association reminds anyone who was unable to attend the baseball registration to send their packets to school to Rebecca Dynda or Jennifer Osti by March 3. For more information contact 814-558-5344 or 814-335-3081