Veteran’s appreciation breakfast
In honor of all veterans, Scout Troop 524 will sponsor a Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast free for all past and present military personal and children under 3 from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Austin VFW Post 7810. Cost for family and friends will be $5 per person. A special honor, salute and remembrance program will be held afterwards.
Take out Thanksgiving dinner
The Austin United Methodist Church will host a free take-out Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Dinner includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn, roll and desert. To order dinner call Peg Rotello at 814-647-8441 or Angela Gola at 814-260-0213. Orders must be received by Sunday, Nov. 14. Leave your name, number of dinners needed and a call back number if you get an answering machine.
Austin Panther Spotlight
Tim Walck
I am the music teacher and yearbook advisor in Austin. I live in Coudersport with my wife and two daughters. I enjoy mountain biking in my free time. Prior to working in Austin, I worked at Lycoming College as the adjunct professor of clarinet, performing jazz musician with Celebrity Cruise, UAE as music teacher/performer, and owner operator of a portrait studio for the last 12 years.
I graduated from Mansfield University with a B.A. in music performance and an M.A. as a specialist in education, with a certificate in Pre-K through 12 music.
Music is the privilege of traveling the world and experiencing cultures vastly different than my own. It has taught me discipline, respect, responsibility and understanding. In Austin, I love being able to share these ideas with students and to help them to explore and grow their own passions, leading them to the tools they need to flourish once they leave our walls. I’m looking forward to many more years at Austin.
Bethany Brown
I currently teach grades K-12 at Austin. I live in Coudersport with my husband and three sons. We enjoy spending time outdoors and gardening.
My passion with the arts is in photography and fiber arts, But I also enjoy many art mediums. Prior to teaching art in Austin, I taught at Moshannon Valley School District in Clearfield County before moving back to Potter County with my family.
My goal is to create an individualized artistic experience for each of my students here at Austin School District. I love teaching all age groups and watch their skills develop from Pre-K through 12. My hopes are to really use our community too enhance student learning and allow students to see how all people can apply art throughout their lives.
I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts from Point Park University in Pittsburgh and completed my credits from Marywood University. After graduation I freelanced in photography throughout the Pittsburgh area. I also taught photography classes at the Pittsburgh Center for Arts which is where my spark to teach art was developed. I received my master’s to teach art education from California University of Pennsylvania.