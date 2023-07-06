Austin Golf Tournament
The Austin Education Foundation will sponsor a golf tournament on Sunday, July 16 at the Emporium Country Club.
Shotgun start at 10 a.m. The event will be a four-man scramble, minimum 51 handicap. Skins game is optional. Senior tee will be age and handicap minimum 85 (age 60 and up). Cost is $60 per person for non-members and $45 per person for members of the
Emporium Country Club. Dinner will be included after golf event.
Anyone wishing to sponsor or co-sponsor a hole can pay a fee. Door prizes will also be accepted.
For a registration form, hole sponsorship form or door prize donation, contact Kathy Jeffers at 814-647-4399 or kjeffersahs76@gmail.com or contact Kim Cooney at 814-647-8450 or cooneys@zitomedia.net. Forms are also available at the main office at the Austin Area School.
All proceeds raised benefit the continuation of a four-year scholarship program.