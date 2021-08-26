Borough hires new personnel
During a special meeting of the Austin Borough Council held last week, council unanimously hired John Smith as the new maintenance employee at a rate of $11.50 per hour.
Smith will receive two weeks paid vacation and a potential wage increase at the conclusion of a 90 day probationary period. Smith will not need health insurance.
President Valenti noted there were eight very good candidates for the position and thanked everyone who applied for the position.
School board reschedules meeting
The Austin Area Board of Education has rescheduled its August meeting for Monday, Aug. at 6 p.m. in the school library. The public is invited to attend.