Benefit dinner
Austin VFW Post 7810 will hold a benefit dinner for Raymond Prevost on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at the Post Home. Prevost, who is battling cancer, is the son-in-law of club member Wally Cheplic. Dinner will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, corn and dinner roll. The cost is a donation.
School starts Aug. 23
Austin Area School administrators have announced the first day of class for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 25. Teacher in-service is Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23-24.
Golf tournament supports scholarship
The Austin Education Foundation thanks everyone involved in making the annual golf tournament a huge success. Our tournament was held July 18 at the Emporium Country Club. This year’s tournament winners were Mike Keefer, Mary Jo Kahnell, Sharon Daniels and Max. Second place went to Pat Clemente, Tom Kerstetter, Joe Hough and Matt Grimone. Winner of the longest drive was Brian Hill, and the winner of the longest putt was Brian Switzer.
A special “thank you” goes to all sponsors; we would not be successful without your support.
A big thank you to all the golfers who participated in this year’s event. There were 28 teams who participated.
The Austin Education Foundation announces the winner of the fundraiser raffle for the 36-inch Blackstone griddle/air fryer combo with a barbeque basket was Teri Cooney.
With everyone’s continued support, the Austin Education Foundation is able to award a scholarship to a graduating senior who continues their education. The successful recipient is awarded this scholarship for four years for a total award of $3,500.