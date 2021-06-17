Horseshoe tournament
The Wharton Tavern will host a horseshoe tournament on Saturday, June 19.
The tournament will be double elimination and begins at 1 p m.
Participants may sign up at the tavern or call 814-647-8423 to register. Sign-ups will also be taken on day of tournament. The cost is $10 to enter.
Golf tournament
The Austin Education Foundations 2021 Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, July 18, at the Emporium Country Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person teams are invited to participate in this annual event. Lunch on the turn and dinner after the tournament is included.
Cost to participate is $60 per person for non-members and $45 per person for members of ECC. Hole sponsorship is $100 or co-hole sponsorship is $50.
This event raises funds to continue the granting of a scholarship to a graduating senior of the Austin High School, who chooses to continue their education at a college or university of their choice.
To receive a registration form or hole sponsorship form, contact either Kathy Jeffers at 814-647-4399, kjeffers@austinsd.net or Kim Cooney at 814-647-8450, cooneys@zitomedia.net.