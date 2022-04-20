Earth Day clean-up

The Austin Pride Committee is planning a clean up day on Thursday, April 21. To participate, meet at the school at 5:30 p.m. APC will work on its adopted section of Route 872 which runs from the Austin Dam south to the sewer plant and a little further down into Costello. APC plans to clean up Route 607 as well.

Volunteers are needed and all are welcome.

Clean-up Days

The Austin borough council has announced annual clean up days on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Dumpsters will be located in the parking lot at Emporium Specialties on Foster Street.

This clean up is for Austin Borough residents only. There will be no drop offs after 6 p.m.

There will be a $10 per vehicle drop-off charge. Cash payments are to be made at the borough office during normal business hours. Checks only, payable to Austin Borough, may be left at the drop off site.

Potter County Solid Waste Authority will accept the following: asphalt board, carpet, ceramic material, crating material, electrical fixtures and wiring, empty dry paint cans, fiberglass insulation, forming and framing lumber, glass, gypsum board, laminates, mattresses and springs, metal/tin siding, old furniture, old appliances, pallets, particle board, piping/radiators, plaster, plastics, sheeting, plywood, porcelain, roofing materials, sheet rock, shipping skids, tar paper, terracotta tile/pipe, wood floors, and other miscellaneous junk.

Non-acceptable items include medical waste, asbestos, asphalt, baby diapers, batteries (nickel-lead/acid), explosives, food waste, hazardous waste, infectious waste, awn clippings, liquid waste or any form of, regular household garbage, tar, waste antifreeze, waste motor oil, yard waste, tree limbs, brush, car bodies, farm equipment, tires, burn barrel ash, refrigerators, freezers, televisions or computers.

A trailer will be on-site for scrap metal.