Cara Bates is a 2004 graduate of the Austin Area School and says she is proud that this is her 11th year giving back to the very district and community that helped mold her into the teacher she is today.
Bates currently teaches STEM, 5th grade math and does IT. After graduating high school, she attended New Mexico State University where she obtained her bachelor’s in elementary education. She then completed her master’s in curriculum and instruction through Gannon University.
She resided in Coudersport with her husband Troy and two children Kroy and Kenna.
Over the years, Bates has worn many hats at AASD including 4-7th grade math teacher, math instructional coach, enrichment/gifted teacher, elementary entrepreneurship, elementary and middle school STEM and IT coordinator. She says it is her passion to foster innovative, critical thinkers and provide students with hands-on learning experiences.
She is blessed to work in the district that she considers home and where she has the privilege of watching students grow from curious preschoolers to mature adults.
Cara said, “Being an educator during these times is one of the hardest things I have ever done but it sure is the most rewarding.”