Mrs. Eryn Fiebig currently serves as the preschool teacher at the Austin School. She has been in Austin for the past 14 years and has worked as a substitute teacher, a behavior specialist in the emotional support classroom and as a classroom teacher for 4th, 5th and 6th grade science/social studies and 5th grade and 2nd grade.
Eryn is a 1999 graduate of Cameron County High School and earned her bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and in sociology with a psychology concentration from the University of Pittsburgh and then earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University.
She lives in Emporium with her husband Eric and children, Aedrik, age 13, and Axeton, age 6. They love spending time together outside and she enjoys baking, cooking, gardening and exercising.
Eryn is honored to have the privilege to start these brand new students on their learning journey. Watching the preschoolers’ excitement to learn and overall love of life makes this job very enjoyable. Eryn said she is very blessed to be in Austin.