Whitney Brown
Mrs. Whitney Brown is math teacher for grades 6-8. She is in her 10th year of teaching, six of which have been in the Austin Area School District.
Brown graduated from Cameron County High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a math concentration from Penn State DuBois/Clarion University and a master’s degree as a reading specialist, also from Clarion. Prior to teaching middle school math in Austin, she taught 3rd grade in Brookville for two years and in Culpeper, Va. for two years.
Brown lives in Coudersport with her husband, David, and children, Brooke (2) and Brock (10 months). She loves spending time as a family outdoors and enjoys exercising and reading in her spare time. Brown says she loves working with middle schoolers and seeing their personalities and knowledge grow as they turn into young adults.
Kevin Chelton
Mr. Kevin Chelton is the third and fourth grade math/science teacher. He is in his 11th year of teaching, nine of which has been in Austin. Chelton spent two years as a substitute teacher.
He is a 2006 graduate of Corry Area High School and received his bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in 2010 and 2018 respectively, from Edinboro University. Chelton lives in Gardeau with his wife Karina and three children, John, Elliott and Piper. Chelton says the students in Austin are great and he is proud to continue his career in this close-knit community.