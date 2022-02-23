Angela Brewer teaches high school science at Austin Area School. This is her 25th year teaching at her alma mater. After graduating from Austin’s Class of 1991, she attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in biology education and minoring in chemistry.
Brewer returned to IUP later to complete her physics teaching certification. She continued her education by earning her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University.
Brewer lives outside Austin with her husband, Scott and four daughters.
Brewer said she loves her job and the best part is the people that she gets to work with. She says her co-workers are some of the kindest, most caring and funniest people she has ever met.
She said, “The students at Austin have taught me as much if not more than I have taught them. I would love to hear from all of ‘my kids’.”