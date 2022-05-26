The Austin Dam Memorial Association will hold a Memorial Day event on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. The event will honor this country’s fallen heroes.
Austin Girls Troop 524 will conduct the flag presentation followed by solo musicians Whitefeather and Dan Roche.
A Native American Golden Eagle Memorial ceremony will be performed in the afternoon. Native food and craft vendors will be on-site along with local food and craft vendors. Camping is available at Hipcamp.com.
There is no Memorial Day service scheduled at the town square as the VFW presented those services during the 75th anniversary celebration this past weekend.