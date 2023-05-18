Joseph Burgett, a resident of Sylvania Township, was reinstated to fill the vacancy in Region 2 covering Keating and Sylvania townships.
Burgett was sworn in at the April meeting.
Megan O’Brian Nicka, a resident of Wharton Township, was appointed to fill the vacancy in Region 3 which covers Portage and Wharton Townships.
Nicka will be sworn in at the May meeting.
Burgett and Nicka join current school board members Jerome Sasala, president; Sarah Stafford, vice president; Billy Sue Glover, Britta Hooftallen, Julie Jeffers, Josh Roeske and Michelle Valenti. Pamela Terrette serves as board treasurer and Jessica Clinger as board secretary.