Joseph Burgett, a resident of Sylvania Township, was reinstated to fill the vacancy in Region 2 covering Keating and Sylvania townships.

Burgett was sworn in at the April meeting.

Megan O’Brian Nicka, a resident of Wharton Township, was appointed to fill the vacancy in Region 3 which covers Portage and Wharton Townships.

Nicka will be sworn in at the May meeting.

Burgett and Nicka join current school board members Jerome Sasala, president; Sarah Stafford, vice president; Billy Sue Glover, Britta Hooftallen, Julie Jeffers, Josh Roeske and Michelle Valenti. Pamela Terrette serves as board treasurer and Jessica Clinger as board secretary.

