The Austin Area School held its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Monday, April 24 in the school gymnasium. The candle ceremony was held with Rachel Zeaman speaking on knowledge, Kendyl Welsh on scholarship, Savannah Horton on service, Rebecca Zeamon on leadership and Keaton Shupe on character.
Dawson Hooftallen led the NAHS pledge with Chad Rugh and Teri Everitt presented certificates to the new members Ella Brewer, Marah Fowler, Alexis Lentz, Madison Housler, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees and Carolyn Reifsnyder.
Senior recognitions
Hunter Bundy will enlist in the United States Air Force. Jacob Hooftallen will attend Elizabethtown College majoring in engineering with a concentration in civil engineering. Keaton Shupe will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in engineering. Rebecca Zeaman will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in film and media studies. Rachel Zeaman will attend Seton Hill University majoring in commercial music.