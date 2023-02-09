Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.