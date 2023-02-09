The Austin Area School District will hold preschool registration on Friday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Registration is open for children 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2023.
Contact the school office at 814-647-8603 to schedule an appointment.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
