Congratulations to five local students whose art has been accepted into the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts’ 2021-2022 Middle School Juried Art Digital Exhibition. The exhibit will open on Feb. 15 at the Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University,
Seven students’ artwork was submitted and five were accepted. Students accepted include: Brianna Barbour, grade 6; Kellie Crumrine, grade 7; Elizabeth Moate, grade 8; MaKenzie Predmore, grade 8; and Makayla Foringer, grade 8.
Brianna’s artwork featured color blending and value and tinting as well as using design to complete her zentangle buildings. Kellie created her oil pastel flower still life as part of the shape and form unit.
Elizabeth Moate’s project was based on George Seurat’s pointillism technique. Elizabeth chose him for her artist study and created her artwork based on his work.
MaKenzie drew a portrait in her sketchbook. MaKenzie explained her artwork by stating, “I like the color and the color shadows. The colors just make each other pop.”
Makayla’s pencil drawing is from the “Create Your Own President” assignment where students researched presidents and created their own president portrait along with a campaign poster.