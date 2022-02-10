Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.