Austin students in Mrs. Whitney Brown’s seventh and eighth grade math classes celebrated Pi Day Monday, March 14, with actual pie, as well as pi calculations.
Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14. The holiday was founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shae who had been an employee of an exploration science museum for more than 15 years. His daughter, says her father was at a four-day weekend retreat when he came up with the idea to link March 14 with pi’s first three digits, 3.14, a figure used in several algebraic calculations.
By 2009, the celebration had grown so big that Congress passed a resolution to make the designation official. The resolution states: “The House of Representatives supports the designation of a ‘Pi Day’ and its celebration around the world… and encourages schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.