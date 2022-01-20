The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s board of trustees meets monthly to advance the mission and vision of the college. Following the January meeting of the board, NPRC announced the appointment of two new board members to begin three-year terms in 2022. The new trustees will replace trustees whose terms have expired or who have otherwise resigned their seat.
Joining the board of trustees is Jamie Evens, Port Allegany, and Dr. Kimberly Rees, Austin.
Evens is the regional director of hospitality and operations for UPMC’s North Central Region. He has responsibility for environmental services, food and nutrition, call center, valet, and safety and security. Prior to moving into his current role in 2019, he was the director of human resources at UPMC Cole, joining the organization in 2008.
Evens has served on several regional boards of directors and work committees, including the Northwest PA AHEC, the North Central Workforce Development/Workforce Solutions board, the Hospital Council of WPA and the Potter County Education Council.
Rees is the superintendent of the Austin Area School District and has been serving Potter County in the field of education for 27 years. In 2016, Rees became the executive director of the Potter County Education Council, allowing her to work closely with the Educational Consortium of the Upper Allegheny including serving on the board. She is very dedicated to helping Potter County residents access resources in the area.
NPRC board Chairperson Kate Brock, St. Marys, said, “Each year brings some transition to our board and we continue to see great local talent and interest in serving our mission. We look forward to welcoming our new board members who will bring additional community connections and perspectives to the institution we serve.”
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is authorized by the Pa. Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The NPRC’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania.
NPRC provides education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren). Classroom instruction is powered through live, interactive audio-visual communication technology that connects classrooms together across the region, allowing for robust classroom discussion and real-time student/instructor interaction. For information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.