Austin VFW Post 7810 will host its 75th anniversary celebration May 20-22 throughout the community.
Beginning on Friday, a carnival will be set up on the Austin Area School grounds and will run through Sunday. Face painting, cotton candy, snow cones, raffles and a variety of food trucks will be set up at the school on Saturday and Sunday.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on the town square following by a parade along Main Street at noon.
A duck race will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the bridge near Perry’s Country store. Various musicians will play throughout the weekend.