The Austin VFW Post 7810 received the All American Team of Post Commanders for 2022-23 at the National Convention, held in Phoenix, Ariz. The Post was selected All American Top 50 for division 10, ranking 18th out of 644 in this division.
The prestigious award was presented by the Commander-in-Chief Tim Borland to Commander Lyle Dynda. This award demonstrates the importance of memberships to the continued success of the Veterans of Foreign War of the U.S.
The Post had to meet membership requirements, along with numerous other state and national requirements on time and with required documentation.
“This was a lot of hard work and I was able to meet all the requirements and time lines but not with out the help of our board members, VFW/Auxiliary/Social members, staff, general manager and patrons,” Dynda said. “This award was well worth the effort. Not only does it support our Veterans, their families and our local community, but it shows thecommitment of our Post and our veterans.”