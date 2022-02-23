Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High near 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.