The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual All Fired Up Kickin Ash BBQ competition on Saturday, Sept. 23. The highlight of the event is the mystery meat competition. Competitors can take home a $500 cash prize.
“The event showcases the culinary skills of entrepreneurs and allows them to sell their items,” said Cameron County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Solak.
Music, drinks and food draws a crowd to the event each year, which is held in the town square in Emporium. The public can begin purchasing ribs, sandwiches and side dishes along with dessert at noon.
Contestants can enter as many categories as they desire for one registration fee of $50. The categories include: wings, brisket, turkey, ribs, pork, dessert and side dishes. An additional fee is charged to enter the mystery meat competition.
Registration forms and rules can be obtained at www.cameroncountychamber.org.