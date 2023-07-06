Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.