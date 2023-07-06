Rainy weather in Ulysses didn’t stop the crowds from gathering on Saturday, July 1 at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses for their biggest event of the year, the Bark Peelers’ Festival. On Saturday, vehicles lined the highway from both directions approaching the Museum.
Tracey Fox, a volunteer at the admissions table, said, “I’ve been volunteering for the last four years, but we’ve been coming to Bark Peelers’ forever. It’s always wonderful.”
Fox, who started volunteering for the event because her husband, Josh Fox, is the curator, said, “It’s great to bring in the tourism.”
After consulting with the other volunteers running the table, they agreed that at least 1,500 people had come to the festival by early afternoon of the first day. “My favorite thing is when people just stop by to ask what’s going on and they discover something new,” Fox added.
A short walk from the entrance, visitors were greeted by Steve Perrine and his two horses skidding logs around the parking lot in front of the museum. In the parking lot, visitors viewed broom-making demonstrations and Tom and Dawna Ceriani of T&D Carvings wielding their chainsaws as they shaped blocks of wood into works of art.
In the Pennsylvania WoodMobile, visitors learned about different types of woods and the forest products industry. The display showed off a number of unique lumber-related items, like a Martin guitar that was made in Nazareth after Hurricane Sandy that was constructed entirely of unorthodox wood taken from felled trees.
From there, vendors lined the path to the arena where visitors compete to show off their woodhick skills.
“We’re here every year, we try to take turns so we can watch the events,” said the vendor at the Farm Naturals table. “The birling competition is everyone’s favorite, we talked my husband into competing before and he broke the dock that year. He competed in the beard and mustache competition earlier today.”
Her husband added, “The winner’s beard must have been 16 inches from his lip.”
The greased pole and log rolling contests were held on Saturday, and the crosscut saw and birling contests were held on Sunday. Crowds gathered around the arena at the picnic tables, looking down from the hill behind it to watch contestants try their hand at the woodhick skills.
“The events are wonderful,” said Penny Weinhold as her husband Curt took photos of the log rolling competition. “It’s great for the people who grew up in the woods around here; we love the woodhick skills.”
Visitors could see living history at the Engine House as Richard Pawling of “History Alive!” took on the character of Jack Hains, a woodhick from the past. Further down the path, visitors tried their hand at hatchet throwing.
Nearby at the stable, musician Eric Scutt, who goes by the stage name Buckwheat, could be found next to the Shay Locomotive singing and playing his Alvarez guitar throughout both days.
“I’m from pretty far away, so it’s cool to get to come down and experience the local heritage,” Scutt commented.
“We have a cabin in the area, so we’ve been able to come to the festival a few times,” one family said. “We had a good time. The greased pole competition was fun to watch, but we’re really looking forward to the birling competition tomorrow.”