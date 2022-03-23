The Artisan Center invites area residents to make a napkin basket at the Potter County Artisan Co-op to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Beginners are welcome.
The suggested donation $20. All proceeds will go to Olga Snyder’s Ukraine relief fund.
Olga, the wife of John Snyder, was born in Ukraine and is a naturalized U.S. citizen The couple live in the Coudersport area and are owners of Olga’s Café which is being renovated following a devastating fire last month.
Basket classes will be Saturday, March 19 and Saturday March 26 at 10 a.m. Participants should be able to finish a basket in three hours. Students are welcome to make a basket in gold and blue, Ukraine’s national colors, or in other colors of their choosing. A midweek class may also be scheduled.
Pre-registration is strongly suggested. Call the Potter County Artisan Co-op at 814-274-8165 or stop in and preregister for the class. The co-op is open Monday to Friday, noon-4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and is located at 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport.
For information, call Cathy Snyder at 814-274-9339.