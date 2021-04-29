The second round of grants from the McKean County Community Foundation of COVID-19 Assistance Fund was recently distributed. Beacon Light Behavioral Health System and Beacon Light Adult Residential Services were each awarded a grant of $2,500 along with other local human services agencies.
Representatives from the MCCF recently distributed a total of $33,530 to 16 local nonprofit agencies.
Recipients of the awards were diverse and had a variety of needs due to COVID-related issues. Some of the common requests included issues due to lack of fundraising ability, low enrollment, increase request for services and the need to purchase the personal protection supplies required to allow their agencies to safely provide their programs and services to the public.
Jill Dunn, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Journey Health System, said, “We are grateful to the McKean County Community Foundation for providing these important funds to Beacon Light during these challenging times. This grant will help us secure much needed PPE that is critical in keeping our clients and staff safe.”
For more information about Beacon Lights’ programs and services visit www.beacon-light.org.