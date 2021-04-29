A recent $2,100 grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation will assist young clients, ages 10 to 18 years, at the Specialized Therapeutic Residence for Intellectual and Developmental Empowerment (STRIDE) program of Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, an affiliate of Journey Health System.
Jill Dunn, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Journey Health System, said, “We are grateful to the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and their board for their caring support of Beacon Light. We strive to improve the quality of life for our clients; which is a quality that aligns well with the foundation’s priorities.”
When adolescents with a dual diagnoses such as a mental health disorder and intellectual disability are in need of therapeutic intervention away from their daily environment, the STRIDE program identifies the environmental stressors and symptoms of mental disorders leading to unwanted behaviors. The program assists the individual and those around them in learning appropriate interventions and the development of a support network which leads to increased independence. The McKean County site accommodates up to eight clients and is located close to home to help foster family engagement and community inclusion.
The grant funding from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation will support the purchase of special Picture Exchange Communication System software to help Beacon Light’s STRIDE clients verbalize their needs when they’re experiencing difficulty expressing themselves. Additionally, two iPads with protective covers will be provided.
Also, a new locked storage unit will allow staff to take better inventory of recreational and therapeutic games, puzzles, arts and crafts supplies, books and CDs/DVDs in a safe and organized place, thanks to this grant.
“Our STRIDE team is extremely thankful to the Renodin Foundation for this funding to purchase a storage unit, iPads and PECS software,” said Dianna Swank, STRIDE-McKean residential behavioral specialist. “These items will help us continue to provide a safe place and increase our clients’ ability to communicate more effectively with others and assist with their treatment success.”
The Renodin Foundation, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters located in Allegany, N.Y., provides grants primarily in the Twin Tiers for programs and projects whose public charitable purposes are carried out in a manner consistent with the tradition of the Franciscan Sisters.
Grant awards show a connection to the mission of the Foundation and assist the needy, underprivileged, elderly, developmentally disabled, handicapped, or economically disadvantaged.
Laura Whitford, president of the Renodin Foundation said, “The Renodin Foundation is pleased help young people improve their communication and express themselves better. I can see first-hand how much the staff care for the residents and want to make their lives better.”For more information about Beacon Lights’ programs and services visit www.beacon-light.org.