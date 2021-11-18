Larry’s Sport Center at 1913 U.S. Route 6 W, Galeton, will sponsor the annual Big Game Contest again for 2021.
This free contest is open to Pennsylvania and New York riflemen and archery hunters. The winner will receive a brand new 2021 Yamaha 450 Kodiak 4X4 ATV.
The hunter will bring the whole deer or the head to the store where they will fill out a registration form (unless pre-registered) and get one entry for each point on buck’s rack.
If hunter takes a bear this season, due to weigh station changes they will get 12 entries toward winning the prizes. While Larry’s would love to see the bear and snap a picture of it, they will accept a picture of the bear and tag showing hunter’s name and date.
Hunters must enter in person; no email or text entries will be allowed. Hunters under 18 years of age may enter their buck or bear in their parents’ name.
Entries will be accepted until 2 p.m. on the day of the drawing, Saturday, Dec. 18. Winners do not need to be present for drawing but are welcomed to join attend at 3 p.m. to learn the lucky recipient of this year’s prize.
The winner of the ATV will be responsible for tax, title and registration of the vehicle. Second prize of a free head mount is once again being donated by Rick Hartley of Endless Mountains Taxidermy.
For information, call 814-435-6548 and watch for photos on Larry’s Facebook page.