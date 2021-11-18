Dennis Snyder, winner of 2020 Larry's Big Game Contest
Buy Now

Winner of the 2021 Yamaha YFM 450 Kodiak 4X4 in Larry’s Big Game Contest was Dennis Snyder of Newark, Del. While this was not the first buck Snyder had entered in Larry’s Big Game Contest, it was the one that counted. He also entered it in the Potter-Leader’s contest and won a free newspaper subscription.

 submitted

Larry’s Sport Center at 1913 U.S. Route 6 W, Galeton, will sponsor the annual Big Game Contest again for 2021.

This free contest is open to Pennsylvania and New York riflemen and archery hunters. The winner will receive a brand new 2021 Yamaha 450 Kodiak 4X4 ATV.

The hunter will bring the whole deer or the head to the store where they will fill out a registration form (unless pre-registered) and get one entry for each point on buck’s rack.

If hunter takes a bear this season, due to weigh station changes they will get 12 entries toward winning the prizes. While Larry’s would love to see the bear and snap a picture of it, they will accept a picture of the bear and tag showing hunter’s name and date.

Hunters must enter in person; no email or text entries will be allowed. Hunters under 18 years of age may enter their buck or bear in their parents’ name.

Entries will be accepted until 2 p.m. on the day of the drawing, Saturday, Dec. 18. Winners do not need to be present for drawing but are welcomed to join attend at 3 p.m. to learn the lucky recipient of this year’s prize.

The winner of the ATV will be responsible for tax, title and registration of the vehicle. Second prize of a free head mount is once again being donated by Rick Hartley of Endless Mountains Taxidermy.

For information, call 814-435-6548 and watch for photos on Larry’s Facebook page.

Tags

Trending Food Videos