Last week, the Big Maple Family Farm in Elk County opened their farm to any family interested in seeing and learning about all the activities that take place on a family farm: making maple syrup, raising chicks and lambs and ducklings, taking care of miniature ponies and donkeys, and growing nutritious food.
Youth that attended the event listened to Tony Balon explain the science behind making homemade maple syrup. Garret and Logan Balon corralled small lambs for touching and pettying by area youth. Ray McMinn prepared a display of chicks with food and water. Ray also made certain the miniature ponies and donkey were in the barn stalls.
Amanda Balon clerked at the Farm Store where families could buy frozen meats, homemade pickles and canned vegetables, barbecue sauce, relishes, and the recently bottled maple syrup. New this year was the addition of microgreens, just sprouted versions of sunflowers, arugula, peas, radishes, broccoli, mustard and kohlrabi.
The next public event at Big Maple Family Farm is the Easter Egg Hunt for youth up to age 13 on Saturday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m. The newly-started Books in the Barn program for young people age 5-13 will be every Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., and also on the first and third Sundays of each month from 3 to 4:30 p.m. You must register in advance for Books in the Barn so enough volunteers can be available to help with the farm animals. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/books-in-the-barn-tickets-266216499717.
For young people interested in The Adventures of Logan and Donkey, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Xfh6HZOjD0, and then subscribe to continue to watch the adventures Logan has with his miniature donkey, called Donkey.
Big Maple Family Farm is located at 877 Long Level Road, seven miles north of Ridgway. Questions can be addressed to ambalon46@gmail.com.