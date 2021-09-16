Community Blood Bank in the midst of a shortage along with blood centers throughout the state and around the country. All community members are invited to donate at the upcoming mobile drive noon-5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Coudersport Wellness Center at UPMC Cole.
The blood collected goes right back in to the community to help anyone in need of a transfusion. Community Blood Bank is actively recruiting new donors to join our loyal donors in helping stabilize the blood supply.
“The need for blood is constant. Our regular blood donors give consistently, but we simply need more people to decide to donate blood," said Erin Tighe, community relations specialist for Community Blood Bank. “Now is the time for you to help your neighbors by rolling up your sleeve and giving someone the gift of life.”
Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. To schedule an appointment, call Shari at 814-688-3696.