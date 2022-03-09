On Wednesday, March 2, the Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies kicked off their Books in the Barn program that allows area youth to sit and read to farm animals. A large variety of Dr. Seuss and other books for youth ages 5-13 were available for reading, or registered young people could bring their own books to read.
Chairs were in the different stalls, along with a volunteer, so young people could read to a miniature donkey, several miniature ponies or the lambs, in a safe setting, but still personal and close enough to pet. Dr. Seuss cupcakes and games helped kick off this inaugural Books in the Barn program.
“The best part of this program is the opportunity to read in a non-judgmental setting because the miniature ponies and miniature donkey just love to hear voices, and they don’t care if words are missed or pronunciations are not exact,” said Amanda Balon, executive director of Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies. “We intend to offer this reading program on a weekly basis. We do ask that the parents register at the link provided so we have an estimate of the number of youth planning on attending on a weekly basis.”
Books in the Barn is every Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Youth can attend the entire half hour or just 15 minutes of the program because 15 minutes does allow time to read one of the available short books.
Books in the Barn will also be offered on the first and third Sundays of each month from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Once again, youth can attend the entire hour and a half, or just attend part of that timeframe.
Parents can register their child for Books in the Barn at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/books-in-the-barn-tickets-266216499717. It is important to register in advance so the appropriate number of volunteers can be available for each week.
Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies is located at 877 Long Level Road, Ridgway, seven miles north of Ridgway. Questions can be addressed to ambalon46@gmail.com.