The Tri-County Arts Council is presenting “Birds” by painter Samila Sosic through May 20 at the TCAC Art Gallery, 110 W. State St., in Olean, N.Y.
“The work is powerful, colorful, and bold,” said Paula Bernstein, executive director at TCAC. “Samila’s work will allow you to see the flight of a hummingbird in a new light.”
The “Birds” series comes to life through observation and documentation of hummingbird flying patterns. The driving force behind this series is a fascination of non-verbal communication between flying partners.
“My intention is to embrace and present their graceful moves and striking beauty through elements of color, texture, and movements,” said Sosic, a native of Bosnia. “By bracketing photo references and transferring them into paintings, the hummingbirds started to perform their dances on my canvases. I left the curiosity of the viewer’s eyes to create their own patterns and find the personal dance in each of my ‘Birds.’ “
Sosic moved to New York City in 1992 after graduating with a BS in Architecture from the University of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 2005, she enrolled in the Interdisciplinary Arts program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. After obtaining a BA degree in 2011, she continued her art education at the Academy of Art in San Francisco. In 2014, Sosic received her MFA in painting and drawing from the Academy of Art and secured the position of adjunct professor at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. For more information on the artist, her website is www.samilasfineart.org.
For more information about the show, or any upcoming classes, contact the TCAC at 716-372-7455 or www.tricountyartscouncil.org.