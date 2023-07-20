The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a start date of Thursday, July 27, for a box culvert replacement project in Potter County. The box spans Tyler Hollow Run along Route 244 approximately two miles east of Oswayo and replacing it will improve the structure’s overall condition from “poor” to “good.”
Starting Thursday, PennDOT Potter County maintenance crews will close Route 244 between the intersections of Route 4025 (Brizzie Hollow Road) and Route 4011 (Peet Brook Road). They will implement a detour that will see drivers use Route 44, Route 49, and Peet Brook Road to reconnect with Route 244.
PennDOT Potter County Maintenance will complete all work associated with this project and anticipates wrapping up the project in mid-August. Work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.