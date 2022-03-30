Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Rain and wind early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.