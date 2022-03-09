This year’s theme, “All In,” certainly held true for 2021-2022 United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc. Campaign that has finally come to a close. Faced with the continuing challenges of an international pandemic, the UWBA campaign led by Police Chief Mike Ward and wife Rebecca Ward did not let that intimidate them.
While Port Allegany and Smethport reached 100% of the respective goals, Bradford was able attain 90% of its $300,000 campaign goal.
Campaign Co-Chairs, Chief Mike and Becca Ward, said, “Wow. We are thrilled the support of our community to help us get so close to our campaign goal. Coming into this we knew we had a huge challenge ahead of us. Raising money at any time can be difficult, but it is especially hard during a global pandemic. The great people of Bradford have once again supported the slogan ‘Cool Town, Warm Hearts.’ We may not have reached our goal, but raising over $270,000 is quite an accomplishment. We are thankful to every individual, family, small business and corporation who went ‘All In’ to help us come so close to our campaign goal. We are very fortunate to live in such a generous community. We were honored to be chosen as the 2021-2022 campaign co-chairs and humbled to have the opportunity to lead our community to make a difference for so many people and organizations in our community.”
Heidi Scrivo Passmore, president of the board of directors of the United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc., said “Despite the challenges everyone has faced for the last two years, we still had a successful United Way campaign. To reach 90% of our goal in 2021 is a great success. The Bradford community always pulls together to support one another. And we are very grateful to our local businesses who despite being overwhelmed, still took the time to hold campaign pledges.“
Executive Director Sarah Lonzi said, “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to once again work beside such a supportive campaign team and board of directors. Each year continues to prove just how strong our communities are here in McKean County and our extraordinary way of coming together to help one another in difficult times such as this. I would like to extend a gracious thank you to our board of directors, Mike and Becca Ward, our donors, volunteers as well as partners of the UWBA. Because of you we are able join together to carry out our mission and support our local communities.”
Funds raised through the United Way campaign provide resources to more than 20 partner agencies that provide about 40 community programs across the Bradford, Smethport and Port Allegany.
For more information, contact the office or visit www.uwbanews.org.