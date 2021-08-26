Break the Chains Coalition is hosting two events to help local people affected by drug and alcohol abuse, self harm and suicide.
A Coffee House event is Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the gazebo at John J. Collins Memorial Park, Galeton. Standing Stone coffee, food and live entertainment will be available with all proceeds benefitting Break the Chains’ mission.
A Cruisin’ to Recovery Car Show is Sept. 25, at the Kane Family Drive In Theater, Route 6 in Kane. Car registration is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and judging is at 4 p.m. There will also be live music, raffles and food. Registration forms are at www.breakthechainscoalition.com.
For more information about either event or Break the Chains, visit www.breakthechainscoalition.com, email breakthechainfestival@gmail.com or call 814-203-2276.