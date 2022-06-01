Staff Sgt. Gerrith Kibbe, who was killed while serving in South Vietnam, will be honored with a bridge in Roulette Township, being dedicated in his honor, said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter).
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the dedication, which will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Riverside Methodist Church, 30 River St., Roulette.
“We are so blessed by the service of soldiers like Staff Sgt. Gerrith Kibbe, and it is my honor to work with his family, local leaders and veterans groups to bring him the recognition he deserves,” said Causer, who sponsored legislation to name the bridge.
“This young man gave his life for us, leaving behind a loving family and a bright future. It is important that we remember and honor him.”
The ceremony’s agenda includes state and county officials, area veterans groups and members of Kibbe’s family.
Staff Sgt. Kibbe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served with the 98th Maintenance Company, 86th Maintenance Battalion within Army operations.
He was killed on June 24, 1967, while on duty in South Vietnam.
Under Act 64 of 2021, the bridge carrying State Route 3004 over the Allegheny River in Roulette Township is being designated the SSG Gerrith Kibbe Memorial Bridge.