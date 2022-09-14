Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital have recently presented their August Star awards.

Brooke Lipps, RN was awarded the BRMC August Star award.

“Brooke has stepped up to help with departmental audits while making sure that the medical floor and adjacent areas were ready for the Joint Commission. This initiative was completely on her own accord and without prompting by management,” administration said.

“She is an asset to our patients and organization.”

Brittany Smith, a medical office assistant, received the August Star award at OGH.

“Brittany has gone above and beyond in her job duties in the urology office. While struggling with ongoing staffing issues, she has stepped up to the plate in making sure patients are still our number one priority. She is a great communicator and is not afraid to reach out for help,” said her nominator.

“Brittany is always willing to help others.”

At OGH and BRMC, member hospitals of Upper Allegheny Health System, the Star award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Staff are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, accountability and excellence.

Star award recipients receive a Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, additional paid time off and a certificate of recognition as well as the Star award parking spot.