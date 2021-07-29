Bradford Regional Medical Center’s behavioral health services department recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its opioid treatment accreditation.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The department underwent a review this past spring and demonstrated compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards.
BRMC in Olean, N.Y. started providing opioid detoxification services in February 2020 along with alcohol detoxification. For the past 40 years, BRMC’s BHS has provided both mental health and substance use services to the community. This service provides a much needed community resource for those struggling with addiction.
“Bradford Regional Medical Center’s behavioral health department provides a vital service to our region and this level of accreditation proves their program’s commitment and quality care to those who need it most,” said Jeff Zewe, RN, president, chief executive officer, BRMC, Olean General Hospital, Upper Allegheny Health System. “I commend the staff for their hard work and dedication in earning this gold standard and also for the vital work they do each and every day.”