WELLSBORO, PA – C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations. These donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).

Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in our youth, we are putting our local economies on the path to sustained growth and creating more opportunities to thrive.

The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs.

Bradford & Sullivan County: Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000; Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $6,000; Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $8,000; Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $6,000; Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $13,900; Towanda Area School District Foundation — $20,000; and Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000.

Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia & Chester County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County — $5,000

Bristol Riverside Theatre — $5,000

Bucks County Community College Foundation — $10,000

Bucks County Free Library — $25,000

Bucks County Historical Society — $16,000

CB Cares — $20,900

Centennial Education Foundation — $5,000

Center School — $30,000

Chester County Futures — $5,000

Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. — $10,000

Council Rock Education Foundation — $5,000

Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia — $10,000

Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown — $10,000

Henkels Foundation — Plumstead Christian Academy — $30,000

Heritage Conservancy — $8,000

Lakeside Youth Services — $30,000

Libertae — $30,000

Main Line Art Center — $8,000

North Penn School District Educational Foundation — $10,000

North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. — $20,000

Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. — $5,000

ProJeCt of Easton — $5,000

The Pathway School — $30,000

United Way of Bucks County — $20,000

United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ — $3,000

Walnut Street Theatre — $5,000

West Chester Area Education Foundation — $6,000

YMCA of Bucks County — $20,000

Cameron, McKean & Potter County: Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $10,000; Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000; Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000; Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $14,000; and Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc.- $4,000.

Lycoming County

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania — $183,400 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:

East Lycoming Area — $7,000

Jersey Shore Area — $6,500

Montgomery Area — $7,000

Muncy Area — $6,500

South Williamsport Area — $6,500

Warrior Run Area — $7,000

Williamsport Area — $14,000

James V. Brown Library — $3,500

Lycoming College — $4,500

Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center — $20,000

Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation — $6,000

St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $12,000

The Uptown Music Collective — $4,700

Tioga County: Commonwealth Charitable Management (Mansfield University Head Start Program) — $40,000; Endless Mountain Music Festival — $5,000; and General Council of Assemblies of God — Covenant Scholarship Organization — $8,000.

Tioga County Foundation — $52,000 was allocated to the following school districts: Wellsboro Area — $20,000; Southern Tioga Area — $12,000; Northern Tioga Area — $20,000.

Trinity Lutheran Church and School was allocated $21,000.

York County

Hanover Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc — $5,000

Lancaster Country Day School — $10,000

Northeastern ASD (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $45,000

“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,” said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.