WELLSBORO, PA – C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations. These donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).
Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in our youth, we are putting our local economies on the path to sustained growth and creating more opportunities to thrive.
The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs.
Bradford & Sullivan County: Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000; Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $6,000; Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $8,000; Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $6,000; Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $13,900; Towanda Area School District Foundation — $20,000; and Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $18,000.
Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia & Chester County
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County — $5,000
Bristol Riverside Theatre — $5,000
Bucks County Community College Foundation — $10,000
Bucks County Free Library — $25,000
Bucks County Historical Society — $16,000
CB Cares — $20,900
Centennial Education Foundation — $5,000
Center School — $30,000
Chester County Futures — $5,000
Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. — $10,000
Council Rock Education Foundation — $5,000
Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia — $10,000
Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown — $10,000
Henkels Foundation — Plumstead Christian Academy — $30,000
Heritage Conservancy — $8,000
Lakeside Youth Services — $30,000
Libertae — $30,000
Main Line Art Center — $8,000
North Penn School District Educational Foundation — $10,000
North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. — $20,000
Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. — $5,000
ProJeCt of Easton — $5,000
The Pathway School — $30,000
United Way of Bucks County — $20,000
United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ — $3,000
Walnut Street Theatre — $5,000
West Chester Area Education Foundation — $6,000
YMCA of Bucks County — $20,000
Cameron, McKean & Potter County: Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $10,000; Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000; Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $2,000; Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $14,000; and Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc.- $4,000.
Lycoming County
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania — $183,400 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:
East Lycoming Area — $7,000
Jersey Shore Area — $6,500
Montgomery Area — $7,000
Muncy Area — $6,500
South Williamsport Area — $6,500
Warrior Run Area — $7,000
Williamsport Area — $14,000
James V. Brown Library — $3,500
Lycoming College — $4,500
Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center — $20,000
Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation — $6,000
St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) — $12,000
The Uptown Music Collective — $4,700
Tioga County: Commonwealth Charitable Management (Mansfield University Head Start Program) — $40,000; Endless Mountain Music Festival — $5,000; and General Council of Assemblies of God — Covenant Scholarship Organization — $8,000.
Tioga County Foundation — $52,000 was allocated to the following school districts: Wellsboro Area — $20,000; Southern Tioga Area — $12,000; Northern Tioga Area — $20,000.
Trinity Lutheran Church and School was allocated $21,000.
York County
Hanover Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc — $5,000
Lancaster Country Day School — $10,000
Northeastern ASD (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) — $45,000
“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,” said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.