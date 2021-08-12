C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program, raised $129,129, which will provide over 775,000 meals to local residents through their partnership with area food banks. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N employees collected 3,012 necessity items and volunteered 290 hours at our local food banks.
In April 2020, C&N teams partnered with 17 local food banks — a cause that was quickly becoming more important as the COVID-19 pandemic was causing millions of people to suddenly be out of work and relying on food banks for their next meal. Meanwhile, food banks were receiving fewer donations, the supply of many necessities was constrained and volunteers, many of whom are seniors, were hesitant to volunteer in person.
During this time, the Central PA Food Bank reached out to C&N to ask for help to meet the increase in demand. C&N’s board of directors approved a $40,000 donation to help with immediate needs, but also started exploring other options to help the food banks and community members while remaining compliant with the stay at home order.
C&N began collecting monetary donations through a variety of online platforms, selling T-shirts and hosting different raffles. When the shut-down orders were lifted, teams began hosting on-site fundraisers, collecting food items and getting out to the food banks to lend a hand.
In addition to these efforts, the bank also hosted a scaled down version of its annual Charity Classic golf tournament and connected with local businesses owners asking for help on behalf of the local food banks. Seventeen responded, bringing in an additional $11,000.
Area food banks and their C&N partners are:
- God’s Food Pantry (Coudersport team)
- Port Allegany Community Services Food Pantry (Port Allegany team)
In June 2021, C&N team members turned their focus to support local underprivileged youth, ensuring they have access to food, clothing and shelter.