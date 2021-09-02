Cameron County artist John Sidelinger is donating proceeds from the sale of his artwork to the Cameron County Ambulance Association. Sidelinger specializes in wildlife and after a visit to the zoo with family, has begun to paint animal portraits of gorillas, tigers, lions and other zoo inhabitants.
Sidelinger expressed concern over funding for the ambulance service and the staff that continues to serve the county. He approached the chamber with the idea of donating all proceeds to the organization through Sept. 30, hoping to raise more money during the elk rut. His originals are available for purchase at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center. The facility is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cameron County Ambulance executive director Tonyia Wennin expressed appreciation, noting there are numerous items used on calls that are not reimbursed by insurance companies.