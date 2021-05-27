The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce hosting its 14th annual golf tournament at the Emporium Country Club on Thursday, June 10. The four-person scramble includes a meal following the afternoon of golfing.
The all inclusive price per person is $65 for members of the country club and $80 for non-members. The fee includes green fees, cart, choice of a red tee, one mulligan, an arm’s length of 50/50 tickets, skins, dinner, two beverages on the course, give away items, including cash. The meal will be chicken parmesan, pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Proceeds benefit programs at the chamber of commerce including the nine events organized and sponsored by the chamber.
Registration is available by calling either the Emporium Country Club at 814-486-7715 or the chamber office at 814-486-4314.