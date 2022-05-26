Cameron County will be the place to spend the July 4 holiday with several new events added to Weekend in the Wilds. The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce will welcome back some favorites and add activities to make it a three-day event starting Friday, July 1 and ending Sunday, July 3.
On Friday, July 1, the First Presbyterian Church in Emporium opens its doors at 4 p.m. to the Cameron County Quilters with a show featuring work from fabric artists in the county. The dessert and ice cream social will return after a Covid-19 hiatus.
At the Emporium Food Market, car enthusiasts will gather starting at 2 p.m. for a car show highlighting a children’s demolition derby at 6 p.m. Car show awards will be announced at 7 p.m. At dusk, an outdoor movie will be shown behind the Emporium Food Market along West Creek Recreational Trail.
Saturday, July 2, vendor booths will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. This is later than usual due to the constant request from visitors that they arrive, and the booths are closed by early afternoon. The gates open at Cameron County High School at 7 p.m. for the fireworks which are set off at dusk.
Sunday, July 3, a mud race will be held at noon at the Smoker’s Insane Terrain Offroad Park located minutes from Emporium. Pickups, cars and side-by -ides will compete on a muddy track for the barrel race.
“It is refreshing to see the Presbyterian Church return after not participating due to Covid-19 concerns and Smoker’s Insane Terrain Offroad Park offer an event Sunday to expand the weekend,” said Cameron County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Solak.
Many details continue to be finalized, but the weekend will be filled with food vendors, activities for children, artists, music and, of course, the Firequacker Duck Derby.
For more information, contact the chamber office at 814-486-4314.